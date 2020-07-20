Global  
 

Portland mayor asks federal troops to leave

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Portland mayor asks federal troops to leaveWASHINGTON, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The mayor of Portland in the U.S. northwestern state of Oregon renewed on Sunday his call for the federal troops to leave the restive city, accusing the troops of escalating the situation. There are "dozens if not hundreds of federal troops" in the...
