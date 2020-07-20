|
Iran executes man convicted of spying for US and Israel
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd was accused of reporting on the movements of the military and a top commander.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Israel Country in Western Asia
Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
CENTCOM chief warns Hezbollah during Mideast tourMilitary analysts generally believe that if Hezbollah were to attack Israel, it would get its butt kicked, and vice versa. There would be no gain, only pain...
WorldNews
Lloyd Russell-Moyle: Labour MP resigns from frontbench amid JK Rowling trans row and Israel commentsA Labour MP forced to apologise twice in a month has resigned from Sir Keir Starmer's frontbench team.
Independent
Netanyahu accused of 'bribing the masses' with Israeli cash handoutBenjamin Netanyahu has been accused of attempting to deflect public anger around his handling of Israel’s pandemic and an ongoing corruption trial by proposing..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this