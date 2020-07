Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Roger Stone, who had his sentence of 40 months in prison for lying to Congress commuted by longtime friend U.S. President Donald Trump, used a racial slur while verbally sparring with a Los Angeles-based Black radio host Saturday. Stone denies the claim, saying: "You're out of your mind." 👓 View full article