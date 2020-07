You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Roger Stone Uses Racial Slur on Radio Show Mr. Stone, while being questioned about the commutation of his sentence by President Trump, used a racial slur in referring to his interviewer, who is Black.

NYTimes.com 14 hours ago



Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview Roger Stone, a political operative whose 40-month prison sentence was commuted this month by President Donald Trump, his longtime friend, used the racial slur...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



Roger Stone accused of using racial epithet in interview with Black radio host Roger Stone, the controversial Republican political operative who was just had his prison sentence commuted by President Trump, used a racial slur on Saturday...

FOXNews.com 3 hours ago





Tweets about this