You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rev Al Sharpton gives powerful eulogy at George Floyd's Houston funeral



Hundreds attended a funeral in Houston for George Floyd. During his eulogy, the Rev Al Sharpton highlighted the racial inequities inherent in the US justice system. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on June 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources Civil rights trailblazer C.T. Vivian to be laid to rest ATLANTA (AP) — The nation will pay its final respects Thursday to the Rev. C.T. Vivian, a pioneer of the civil rights movement who helped end segregation...

Seattle Times 11 hours ago





Tweets about this