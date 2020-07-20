John Kasich expected to speak at Democratic National Convention for Joe Biden: report

Analyst: Here's What Will Happen With Iran If Joe Biden Becomes President



If Joe Biden wins the 2020 US presidential election, one of Wall Street's top commodities analysts says the oil market will be sharply impacted. Helima Croft is the head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. She says if Biden wins, he's likely to reactivate the Iran nuclear deal. The deal lifted Iranian sanctions in exchange for Iran agreeing to limit its suspected nuclear activities. US President Donald Trump was a vocal critic and exited the agreement in 2018.

