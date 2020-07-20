Kanye West wants Jay-Z to become his running mate in US election
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Rapper Kanye West said he wants Jay-Z as his running mate in the upcoming US presidential election. He said this before his first rally in South Carolina. Speaking to a local blogger he explained how...
[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pressure from contending groups inside his party as he prepares to interview a shortlist of women for the most important hire of his political career: his running mate. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
New York (CNN Business) Kanye West's threat to walk away from his fashion company's fledgling partnership with the Gap has sent shares sharply lower. Videos taken at the event show the rapper criticizing Gap and Adidas, another apparel company his Yeezy brand partnered with. Gap, which has been struggling lately, announced a 10-year partnership with Yeezy last month for a new line of clothes that are "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points" due out next year.
JAY-Z and officials at his Roc Nation entertainment company have called on a top Wisconsin prosecutor to fire and charge a police officer accused of fatally shooting three people of colour in just five years.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z were proud parents on Sunday night. Blue Ivy Carter, the oldest of Bey and Jay's children picked up her first BET Award. The 8-year-old shared an award with her mother, WizKid, and Saint Jhn for the single "Brown Skin Girl." The collaboration won the BET HER Award, making Blue Ivy the youngest award winner ever for the BET Awards. According to CNN, 'Brown Skin Girl" is a celebration of positivity that focuses on the natural beauty of Black and brown girls.
Queen Bey has announced she will be releasing a new visual album next month. According to CNN, "Black is King" will debut on Disney+ on July 31. It will be based on music from "The Lion King: The Gift," which was a soundtrack to the 2019 remake of "The Lion King". The visual album will include appearances from Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z among others.
Kanye West held his first rally in South Carolina for this presidential run. At the rally West got emotional as he said that his father had wanted an abortion. He revealed that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had considered an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North. "Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to." "She stood up, and she protected that child.