Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West wants Jay-Z to become his running mate in US election

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Kanye West wants Jay-Z to become his running mate in US electionRapper Kanye West said he wants Jay-Z as his running mate in the upcoming US presidential election. He said this before his first rally in South Carolina. Speaking to a local blogger he explained how...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick

Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick 01:31

 [NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pressure from contending groups inside his party as he prepares to interview a shortlist of women for the most important hire of his political career: his running mate. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Kanye West Tanks Gap's Stock [Video]

Kanye West Tanks Gap's Stock

New York (CNN Business) Kanye West's threat to walk away from his fashion company's fledgling partnership with the Gap has sent shares sharply lower. Videos taken at the event show the rapper criticizing Gap and Adidas, another apparel company his Yeezy brand partnered with. Gap, which has been struggling lately, announced a 10-year partnership with Yeezy last month for a new line of clothes that are "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points" due out next year.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News [Video]

Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News

Kanye West held his first campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday night.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:50Published
Russell Crowe's bizarre Kanye West encounter [Video]

Russell Crowe's bizarre Kanye West encounter

Russell Crowe has revealed a bizarre encounter with Kanye West when the rapper got angry with his pal for mixing up the words to his new song.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:17Published
Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally [Video]

Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally

Kanye West has been urged to seek "serious help" following his outburst on slavery and abortion at his first presidential rally yesterday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Jay-Z Jay-Z American rapper, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, record executive, and investor from New York

JAY-Z demands prosecution of Wisconsin police officer [Video]

JAY-Z demands prosecution of Wisconsin police officer

JAY-Z and officials at his Roc Nation entertainment company have called on a top Wisconsin prosecutor to fire and charge a police officer accused of fatally shooting three people of colour in just five years.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Blue Ivy Carter Takes Home A BET Award [Video]

Blue Ivy Carter Takes Home A BET Award

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were proud parents on Sunday night. Blue Ivy Carter, the oldest of Bey and Jay's children picked up her first BET Award. The 8-year-old shared an award with her mother, WizKid, and Saint Jhn for the single "Brown Skin Girl." The collaboration won the BET HER Award, making Blue Ivy the youngest award winner ever for the BET Awards. According to CNN, 'Brown Skin Girl" is a celebration of positivity that focuses on the natural beauty of Black and brown girls.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published
Beyoncé Announces New Visual Album To Debut July 31 [Video]

Beyoncé Announces New Visual Album To Debut July 31

Queen Bey has announced she will be releasing a new visual album next month. According to CNN, "Black is King" will debut on Disney+ on July 31. It will be based on music from "The Lion King: The Gift," which was a soundtrack to the 2019 remake of "The Lion King". The visual album will include appearances from Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z among others.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Beyonce and JAY-Z sued over Black Effect vocals [Video]

Beyonce and JAY-Z sued over Black Effect vocals

Beyonce and JAY-Z are being sued by Jamaican dancer L'Antoinette Stines, who claims the superstar couple didn't give her proper credit for her part in their song Black Effect.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

South Carolina South Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Schools prepare for socially distant classrooms

 Students in Greenville, South Carolina, can expect to wear masks and practice social distancing inside their classrooms and on school buses when they head back..
USATODAY.com
Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion [Video]

Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion

Kanye West held his first rally in South Carolina for this presidential run. At the rally West got emotional as he said that his father had wanted an abortion. He revealed that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had considered an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North. "Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to." "She stood up, and she protected that child.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter [Video]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their first pregnancy, the rapper revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye's Running Mate [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye's Running Mate

Kayne West is running for President. There is one person vying to be running mate - his ex-mother-in-law, Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn told TMZ "I texted him and said "can I be your Vice..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Kanye West qualifies for Oklahoma General Election ballot, but unclear if he’s actually running for president [Video]

Kanye West qualifies for Oklahoma General Election ballot, but unclear if he’s actually running for president

Kanye West has qualified to appear as an independent presidential candidate on Oklahoma’s General Election ballot, however, it is unclear if he is actually running for the position.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:10Published
Kanye Is On The Ballot [Video]

Kanye Is On The Ballot

On July 4th Kanye West announced he was running for President. West qualified to be on the Oklahoma General Election ballot for the 2020 election in November. West worked with a specialist to get on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this