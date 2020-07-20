Kanye West wants Jay-Z to become his running mate in US election

Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion



Kanye West held his first rally in South Carolina for this presidential run. At the rally West got emotional as he said that his father had wanted an abortion. He revealed that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had considered an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North. "Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to." "She stood up, and she protected that child.

