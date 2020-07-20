|
Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with first child
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
‘Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,’ the 37-year-old rapper captioned. Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom. The New York rap veteran announced her pregnancy on Monday with a photograph of herself rocking her baby bump with a simple caption: “#Preggers.” “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” Minaj captioned with another photo. Read More: Nicki Minaj, 6ix9ine troll LisaRaye and Usher in new song View this post on Instagram #Preggers 💛 A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:21am PDT View this post on...
