Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with first child

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with first child‘Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,’ the 37-year-old rapper captioned. Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom. The New York rap veteran announced her pregnancy on Monday with a photograph of herself rocking her baby bump with a simple caption: “#Preggers.” “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” Minaj captioned with another photo. Read More: Nicki Minaj, 6ix9ine troll LisaRaye and Usher in new song View this post on Instagram #Preggers 💛 A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:21am PDT View this post on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Essence Content - Published
News video: Nicki Minaj is Pregnant!

Nicki Minaj is Pregnant! 00:45

 Nicki Minaj just announced that she's pregnant with her first child!

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj American rapper, singer, and songwriter (born 1982)

Nicki Minaj Pregnant [Video]

Nicki Minaj Pregnant

(CNN) First came love, then came marriage and soon will come Nicki Minaj with a baby carriage. On Monday the rapper announced via her official social media accounts that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting. She surprised fans in October when she posted about marrying Petty, an old friend of hers. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," the caption read, seemingly sharing her new legal name and the date she made it official with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with first child, reveals photos of baby bump

 In a series of posts to Instagram Monday that showed off her growing baby bump, NIcki Minaj announced she's pregnant.
USATODAY.com
Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy [Video]

Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy

Nicki Minaj is expecting her first child with her husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:52Published
Lil Nas X denied running Nicki Minaj fan account to keep his sexuality a secret [Video]

Lil Nas X denied running Nicki Minaj fan account to keep his sexuality a secret

Lil Nas X has finally confirmed he was the owner of a Nicki Minaj fan account called @nasmaraj and said he denied it because he didn't want people to guess his sexuality.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:23Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead [Video]

Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published
Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope [Video]

Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope

[NFA] New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months on Monday just as New York City entered a new phase of reopening, but the progress was eclipsed by the rapid spread of COVID-19 elsewhere in the United States. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:22Published
Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son [Video]

Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

Statue of Liberty opens as NYC hits phase 4

 New York City started phase 4 of its reopening Monday. Malls and most indoor activities are still closed, but many of the main tourist attractions like the..
USATODAY.com

Usher (musician) Usher (musician) American singer, songwriter, dancer, businessman, and actor


LisaRaye McCoy LisaRaye McCoy American actress and designer

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Thanks Barbz for Support After 'Trollz' Hits No. 1 on Hot 100 | Billboard News [Video]

Nicki Minaj Thanks Barbz for Support After 'Trollz' Hits No. 1 on Hot 100 | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj Thanks Barbz for Support After 'Trollz' Hits No. 1 on Hot 100 | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:10Published
6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Go Number One With 'Trollz' & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Go Number One With 'Trollz' & More Music News | Billboard News

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Go Number One With 'Trollz' & More Music News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:35Published
Cardi B Teases New Music, Lil Nas X Reveals Why He Denied Being a Nicki Minaj Fan & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Cardi B Teases New Music, Lil Nas X Reveals Why He Denied Being a Nicki Minaj Fan & More Music News | Billboard News

Cardi B Teases New Music, Lil Nas X Reveals Why He Denied Being a Nicki Minaj Fan & More Music News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Statue of Liberty opens as NYC hits phase 4 https://t.co/bbQeOULnLV 48 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Statue of Liberty opens as NYC hits phase 4 https://t.co/sjc5NB2c3g 1 hour ago

piotoolkit

PIO Toolkit Statue of Liberty opens as NYC hits phase 4 https://t.co/jSJt20jgty 2 hours ago