Matthew Mallett Photographing those photographing Comet Neowise. The Comet has been one of those summer and life highlights for tha… https://t.co/4pOA9OZJlR 1 day ago Kathy L Kirk I'm going outside 2 catch comet Neowise! Fingers crossed! It's actually the brightest comet in 23 yrs, since Comet… https://t.co/cU15aTItTV 2 days ago Matthew Holquist #comet #NEOWISE picture from the waterfront south of Buffalo at Hamburg Clock Tower on evening of 7/17/20. Still na… https://t.co/uHjNAGYsoZ 3 days ago Steve Banks Chuffed to have caught some pics of the #Comet #NEOWISE #neowiseuk catch it soon folks, not around for another 7,0… https://t.co/2Za4zGYlIL 4 days ago GalacticMilk Comet NEOWISE is beginning to fade, so catch it as soon as possible if haven't already! This is the brightest comet… https://t.co/7lqtBNUMOd 5 days ago LexanderzArcia RT @Glow_wuff: If you haven't seen Comet Neowise yet, try looking for it close to the horizon after sunset (in the northwest, where the sun… 6 days ago