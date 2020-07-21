|
Polar Bears May Be Extinct by 2100 and We Only Have Climate Change to Blame
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Climate change is starving polar bears into extinction, according to research published Monday that predicts the apex carnivores could all but disappear within the span of a human lifetime. In some regions they are already caught in a vicious downward spiral, with shrinking sea ice cutting short the time bears have for hunting seals, scientists reported in Nature Climate Change. Their dwindling body weight undermines their chances of surviving Arctic winters without food, the scientists added. "The bears face an ever longer fasting period before the ice refreezes and they can head back out to feed," Steven Amstrup, who conceived the study and is chief scientist of Polar Bears International,...
