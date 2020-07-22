Global  
 

Climate change on track to wipe out polar bears by 2100

Terra Daily Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Climate change on track to wipe out polar bears by 2100Paris (AFP) July 20, 2020

Climate change is starving polar bears into extinction, according to research published Monday that predicts the apex carnivores could all but disappear within the span of a human lifetime. In some regions they are already caught in a vicious downward spiral, with shrinking sea ice cutting short the time bears have for hunting seals, scientists reported in Nature Climate Change. Their dw
Polar Bears May Be Extinct by 2100 and We Only Have Climate Change to Blame

Polar Bears May Be Extinct by 2100 and We Only Have Climate Change to Blame Climate change is starving polar bears into extinction, according to research published Monday that predicts the apex carnivores could all but disappear within...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSeuronews

Climate change on-track to wipe out polar bears by 2100, new research shows

 Climate change is starving polar bears into extinction, according to new research that predicts the apex carnivores could all but disappear within the span of a...
CTV News

'Grim work': Climate-change clock ticking on world's polar bears

 The climate-change clock is ticking on the world's polar bears and a group of Canadian and U.S. scientists say they've determined when that time will run out.
CBC.ca


