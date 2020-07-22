Climate change on track to wipe out polar bears by 2100 Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Paris (AFP) July 20, 2020



Climate change is starving polar bears into extinction, according to research published Monday that predicts the apex carnivores could all but disappear within the span of a human lifetime. In some regions they are already caught in a vicious downward spiral, with shrinking sea ice cutting short the time bears have for hunting seals, scientists reported in Nature Climate Change.


