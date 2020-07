Myanmar leader Suu Kyi to run again in November election Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, will be a candidate in this November’s general election, a spokesman for her National League for Democracy party said Tuesday. NLD spokesman Zaw Myint Maung announced after a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee that Suu Kyi and President Win Myint will run in […] 👓 View full article

