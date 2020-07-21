Global  
 

Detroit police officer charged with felony assault for firing rubber bullets at journalists

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
If convicted, 32-year-old corporal Daniel Debono could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.
 Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit police corporal with shooting three photojournalists with non-fatal ammunition.

