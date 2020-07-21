Detroit police officer charged with felony assault for firing rubber bullets at journalists

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities



[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09 Published on January 1, 1970