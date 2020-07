Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Panarin selected as NHL MVP finalists Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The NHL Hart Trophy voters agreed with NHL players in selecting Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers as MVP award finalists. The finalists were announced by the NHL on Tuesday, and determined by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The three were also named finalists for […]