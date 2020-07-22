Global  
 

Some Republicans call for Liz Cheney to step down from leadership after Trump criticisms

Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Several Republican members and of Congress and President Donald Trump's son called on Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, to step down from her leadership role following a contentious meeting among House Republicans about what some members saw as her insufficient support for Trump.
 House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning. Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci and splitting with President Donald Trump on a number of issues. GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz,...

