Some Republicans call for Liz Cheney to step down from leadership after Trump criticisms
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Several Republican members and of Congress and President Donald Trump's son called on Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, to step down from her leadership role following a contentious meeting among House Republicans about what some members saw as her insufficient support for Trump.
