Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump admits Covid-19 in US will get worse before it gets better

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump admits Covid-19 in US will get worse before it gets betterUS President Donald Trump sought to paint a rosier picture of the coronavirus for the nation today but conceded the pandemic is likely to get worse for a time as he revived his daily briefings with an eye to halting a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House. Source: Associated Press The early evening show at the White House came as the next stage of the federal government's response to the pandemic was being crafted on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers and White House officials were opening negotiations on a trillion-dollar-or-more “phase four” rescue package. “It will probably...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell

Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell 00:38

 When asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, President Donald Trump said “I wish her well.” The British socialite is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Cities Say They Want Federal Agents Fighting Crime, Not Protesters

 Rejecting the deployment of camouflaged federal agents, big-city mayors said the Trump administration should use its resources to help tackle problems like gun..
NYTimes.com

As Trump Pushes Into Portland, His Campaign Ads Turn Darker

 The Trump campaign is spending millions on ads that promote a dark and exaggerated portrayal of Democratic-led cities, a tactic that reinforces his “law and..
NYTimes.com

Some Republicans call for Liz Cheney to step down from leadership after Trump criticisms

 Several Republican members and of Congress and President Donald Trump's son called on Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, to step down from..
USATODAY.com
Trump census order targets illegal migrants [Video]

Trump census order targets illegal migrants

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that targets migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are next redrawn. Gavino Garay produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump resumes starring role in virus briefings

 President Donald Trump has resumed a starring role in the White House's coronavirus briefing in hopes that he can shore up support for his administration's work..
USATODAY.com

GOP considers starting point for next relief bill

 The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could swell above $1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools,..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 21 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, July 21st: White House defends use of federal troops in Portland; US accuses hackers of stealing COVID data; Astronauts prepare..
USATODAY.com

White House backs federal agents use in US cities

 The White House is defending the use of federal officers to quell protests in Portland, citing a U.S. code that allows the Department of Homeland Security to..
USATODAY.com

Capitol Hill, Seattle Capitol Hill, Seattle Seattle Neighborhood in Washington, United States

Joe Biden has endorsed the Green New Deal in all but name

 On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden did something unprecedented for a Democratic candidate assured of nomination: he moved left. In a speech delivered..
WorldNews
Seattle to dismantle protest zone after shootings [Video]

Seattle to dismantle protest zone after shootings

Demonstrators took over a six-block swath of the city, dubbed the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, in early June after cops withdrew from a precinct amid demonstrations against police brutality. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published
Seattle mayor slams Trump's threat to send military [Video]

Seattle mayor slams Trump's threat to send military

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to send military into the city to clear protesters would be illegal and unconstitutional. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Labeling Posts From Trump, Biden [Video]

Facebook Labeling Posts From Trump, Biden

After President Donald Trump posted an unfounded claim to Facebook on Tuesday that mail-in voting could lead to a "corrupt election," the social network slapped a label on it. But the label did not..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances [Video]

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning. Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published
Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide [Video]

Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide

Donald Trump has made a very bold claim, according to reports at CNN. Trump is claiming that the United States has the lowest mortality rate from Covid-19. He is claiming this in comparison to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

The CFO of Visa maps out 2 ways the card giant is reinventing itself as red-hot fintechs transform the payments game

The CFO of Visa maps out 2 ways the card giant is reinventing itself as red-hot fintechs transform the payments game · As consumers and businesses move their spending online, Visa is eyeing new areas for growth beyond its core credit and debit card business. · It's...
Business Insider

Microsoft just launched new tools for reopening offices safely and they could help it compete with Salesforce

Microsoft just launched new tools for reopening offices safely and they could help it compete with Salesforce · Microsoft is announcing new tools in its Power Platform product to help businesses reopen offices and get employees back safely.  · The tools manage things...
Business Insider

Best macOS 11 Big Sur Features: Control Center, Safari Updates, Notifications Overhaul, Design Changes and More

 macOS Big Sur, an update significant enough that Apple called it macOS 11 instead of macOS 10.16, introduces design changes, feature updates, and app tweaks that...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this

JohnPerfetto3

John Perfetto RT @WesleyHuntTX: "Basically, Joe Biden endorsed a Green New Deal in our view.” Lizzie Fletcher has had countless opportunities to speak… 5 seconds ago

silverbract

CLB.Designs RT @silverbract: #JoeBiden has endorsed the #GreenNewDeal in all but name ✊🙌👏👏👏👏👏🌎🌍🌏https://t.co/YHpH4IY2hH RT #GoJoe2020! #VoteBidenToSave… 45 minutes ago

jabeckx

Jamie Alexander RT @jnoisecat: In my humble opinion, the left should now focus on staffing a potential Biden administration. Personnel will often determine… 2 hours ago

MikeRollin2

Mike Rollin RT @MN350Action: "The most ambitious clean energy & environmental justice plans ever proposed by the nominee of a major American political… 3 hours ago

suzyq8825

SuzyQ Aussie🆘 RT @Defeat_Trump2: Joe Biden has endorsed the Green New Deal in all but name | Julian Brave NoiseCat https://t.co/YmiZKO94Rh 3 hours ago

Defeat_Trump2

Defeat Trump #RIPJohnLewis Joe Biden has endorsed the Green New Deal in all but name | Julian Brave NoiseCat https://t.co/YmiZKO94Rh 3 hours ago

iamawakedevil

sandygreen RT @Millie__Weaver: Joe Biden Endorsed The Green New Deal and Paris Climate Accord! Learn Biden’s Radical Policies to create green police… 3 hours ago

mike10010100

Michael Paulauski🌹 @hishortstack "drop everything and spend tons of time explaining specifics to me so that I can deny, downplay, or i… https://t.co/x77dhwk0KA 4 hours ago