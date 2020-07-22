Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump campaign raises $20 million during the president's first virtual re-election fundraiser

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Trump Victory national chair Kimberly Guilfoyle said the event proved "the enthusiasm from President Trump's supporters cannot be matched."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second: Trump

 "We're going to be over 50 million tests," he said, adding that "second country is India with 12 million (tests). Then you have seven million, six million, and..
IndiaTimes
Trump revives coronavirus briefing, pushes masks [Video]

Trump revives coronavirus briefing, pushes masks

[NFA] President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric on facial coverings, encouraged Americans on Tuesday to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance from people around them in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:29Published

14 People Are Shot Near Chicago Funeral Home

 The violence comes during a dispute between Chicago’s mayor and President Trump, who had said he would send federal agents to the city.
NYTimes.com
Fauci Responds To Trump's "Alarmist" Comment [Video]

Fauci Responds To Trump's "Alarmist" Comment

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top infectious disease expert in the United States. On Tuesday he said he considers himself "more a realist than an alarmist" reports CNN. This comes after President Donald Trump on Sunday labeled him "a little bit of an alarmist". Trump's comments about Fauci were made even as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. The White House continues to make a concerted effort to discredit Fauci.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Guilfoyle American journalist and attorney

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore. CNN reports Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative. Guilfoyle has not met with President Trump recently, but she was backstage for his rally in Tulsa, and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump says "Wear a mask" [Video]

President Trump says "Wear a mask"

President Trump says "Wear a mask, get a mask."

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:43Published
Facebook Labeling Posts From Trump, Biden [Video]

Facebook Labeling Posts From Trump, Biden

After President Donald Trump posted an unfounded claim to Facebook on Tuesday that mail-in voting could lead to a "corrupt election," the social network slapped a label on it. But the label did not..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published
House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances [Video]

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning. Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this

pannlewis44

who?, what? RT @TIA_EWING: Chicago Police say 14 people were shot today near 79th and Carpenter. There’s one person being questioned in connection to t… 4 seconds ago

RudyMun82752571

🇺🇸Rudy Munoz 🇺🇸Republican 🇺🇸 U.S.M.C. 🇺🇸 RT @DavidBegnaud: Tonight, 16 people were shot near a funeral home in the Auburn Gresham community of Chicago, reports @cbschicago. “Sourc… 5 seconds ago

grandted212

grandted 212. At Least 14 People Wounded In Mass Shooting Outside Funeral In Auburn Gresham https://t.co/5v3iMyNC4b #SmartNews 13 seconds ago

Dian5

Dian 14 people shot in hail of gunfire outside Chicago funeral home https://t.co/PT7rPAukiS 17 seconds ago

Rope48775032

Rope 14 people shot at a funeral of a homicide victim in Chicago. Apparently they set up an ambush, and the armed funera… https://t.co/JEXEmBcsbQ 23 seconds ago

LyellBan

Lyell Banman RT @Breaking911: CHICAGO MASS SHOOTING: At least 9 people were shot near the Rhodes Funeral Home at 79th and Carpenter streets in the South… 34 seconds ago