|
Trump campaign raises $20 million during the president's first virtual re-election fundraiser
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Trump Victory national chair Kimberly Guilfoyle said the event proved "the enthusiasm from President Trump's supporters cannot be matched."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second: Trump"We're going to be over 50 million tests," he said, adding that "second country is India with 12 million (tests). Then you have seven million, six million, and..
IndiaTimes
Trump revives coronavirus briefing, pushes masks
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:29Published
14 People Are Shot Near Chicago Funeral HomeThe violence comes during a dispute between Chicago’s mayor and President Trump, who had said he would send federal agents to the city.
NYTimes.com
Fauci Responds To Trump's "Alarmist" Comment
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Kimberly Guilfoyle American journalist and attorney
Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this