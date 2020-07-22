Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China vows retaliation after claims U.S. ordered its Houston consulate closed within 72 hours

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Washington has not confirmed that it ordered China's Texas consulate to be closed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

Army doctors deploy to Houston hospital

 Soldiers will staff a wing of a north Houston hospital to treat COVID-19 patients as Texas sought help from across the country to deal with its coronavirus..
USATODAY.com

Rev. Vickey Gibbs, Activist in a Progressive Church, Dies at 57

 Ms. Gibbs used her pulpit in Houston to treat broken parishioners in a broken social world. She died of the coronavirus.
NYTimes.com

Houston schools will start school year on-line

 Houston's public schools will delay the start of the school until Sept. 8, and continue online-only classes for at least the first six weeks of the school year..
USATODAY.com

Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 Election

 But the Texas Supreme Court said the state Republican Party could not force a Houston venue to host its convention. A new poll in Texas, meanwhile, showed Joe..
NYTimes.com

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

'Dangerous road hazard': Texas police warn motorists of tire-flattening spikes scattered on major highway

 More than 30 caltrops were recovered in early July by the Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Transportation.
USATODAY.com

The Virus Found a Crowded Houston Neighborhood, Sparing One Nearby

 Two adjacent communities underscore the starkly divergent ways in which the coronavirus outbreak in Texas has attacked daily life.
NYTimes.com

Sprinter Michael Norman sets world leading 9.86sec for 100m in Texas

 US 400m sprinter Michael Norman clocked a world-leading 9.86 seconds for the 100 metres at a meeting in Texas, World Athletics said. ......
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

O3 Energy, UPower, and AVANA Capital to supply Texas rural co-ops solar power

O3 Energy, UPower, and AVANA Capital to supply Texas rural co-ops solar power Dallas TX (SPX) Jul 03, 2020 Solar industry leaders O3 Energy and UPower Energy have begun moving forward with a 7.5-Megawatt utility-scale solar portfolio in...
Solar Daily

USA's 400m runner Michael Norman clocks 9.86sec in 100m dash

 US 400m sprinter Michael Norman clocked a world-leading 9.86 seconds for the 100 metres at a meeting in Texas on Monday, World Athletics said. Norman, 22, from...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Over 500 Inmates Test Positive for Coronavirus at Texas Federal Medical Prison
TIME


Tweets about this