Shapps: Justice for Dunn family "would be right"



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said it "would be right" to get justice for Harry Dunn and his family. Mr Dunn was killed in a vehicle collision outside a US air base last year. The driver, Anne.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:46 Published 4 hours ago

Raab: 'Denial of justice' in Harry Dunn case



Dominic Raab says the government has tried to extradite Anne Sacoolas over the death of Harry Dunn but realistically it can't force the US to comply. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:47 Published 3 days ago