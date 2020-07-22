UK nixes immunity rule used by wife of American diplomat after Harry Dunn's death
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () The U.S. and U.K. have agreed to end a legal “anomaly” that allowed the wife of an American intelligence official to claim diplomatic immunity after fatally striking 19-year-old Harry Dunn on his motorbike in a wrong-side-of-the-road crash outside a military base in central England last August.
Charlotte Charles has said she will be able to go into the anniversary of her son's, Harry Dunn, death with a "slight smile", knowing that changes have been made to the diplomatic immunity laws that allowed Anne Sacoolas to leave the UK.