Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK nixes immunity rule used by wife of American diplomat after Harry Dunn's death

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The U.S. and U.K. have agreed to end a legal “anomaly” that allowed the wife of an American intelligence official to claim diplomatic immunity after fatally striking 19-year-old Harry Dunn on his motorbike in a wrong-side-of-the-road crash outside a military base in central England last August.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Harry Dunn family celebrate diplomatic law change

Harry Dunn family celebrate diplomatic law change 00:58

 Charlotte Charles has said she will be able to go into the anniversary of her son's, Harry Dunn, death with a "slight smile", knowing that changes have been made to the diplomatic immunity laws that allowed Anne Sacoolas to leave the UK. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Immunity change over Harry Dunn killing [Video]

Immunity change over Harry Dunn killing

The UK and US have agreed to amend the 'anomaly' that allowed Harry Dunn’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:33Published
Harry Dunn's mother reacts to diplomatic immunity loophole being 'plugged' [Video]

Harry Dunn's mother reacts to diplomatic immunity loophole being 'plugged'

The mother of Harry Dunn has reacted to the news that Britain and the US have agreed to “plug the loophole” that allowed her son's alleged killer to claim diplomatic immunity.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
UK and US agree to end diplomatic immunity [Video]

UK and US agree to end diplomatic immunity

The UK and US have agreed to end the "anomaly" that allowed a woman suspected of Harry Dunn's death to claim diplomatic immunity.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Harry Dunn death: Loophole which allowed Anne Sacoolas to claim immunity scrapped under deal with US

 A loophole that allowed the US diplomat's wife who caused the death of British teenager Harry Dunn to claim immunity has been scrapped, under a new deal with...
Independent


Tweets about this