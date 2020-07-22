|
Blue Jays denied permission to play 'home' games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The Blue Jays were denied permission to play 'home' games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Wednesday.
