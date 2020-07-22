Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blue Jays denied permission to play 'home' games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The Blue Jays were denied permission to play 'home' games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: MLB's Toronto Blue Jays looking for new home after Canada rejects plan to use Rogers Centre

MLB's Toronto Blue Jays looking for new home after Canada rejects plan to use Rogers Centre 02:07

 Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays looking for new stadium to play home games after Canada rejects plan to use Rogers Centre due to coronavirus travel concerns

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Toronto Blue Jays Toronto Blue Jays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Toronto, Ontario, Canada


Pittsburgh Pittsburgh City in western Pennsylvania

Blue Jays to play their "home" games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this season

 The Blue Jays, the only MLB team not permitted to play their home games at their own ballpark this season, will play their home games in Pittsburgh.
USATODAY.com
Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh [Video]

Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh

Two groups of Trump supporters in Pittsburgh held celebrations on Independence Day and were met by a group of counter-protesters in support of racial justice.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
Little sign of antifa in U.S. prosecutions of protest violence [Video]

Little sign of antifa in U.S. prosecutions of protest violence

A Reuters review of federal charging documents found no reference to the anarchist group President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have blamed for recent violence and looting. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:20Published
Extremely Rare Stainless-Steel Ford Collection Is Heading To Auction [Video]

Extremely Rare Stainless-Steel Ford Collection Is Heading To Auction

A trio of rare stainless steel Ford cars are heading for auction this September. The extremely rare cars span decades of Ford Motor Company's design. originally created in 1935 to promote stainless steel and its then-new possibilities, Ford used the tough material to construct just three models, the 1936 Deluxe Sedan, the 1960 Thunderbird and 1967 Lincoln Continental convertible. Each is included in this unique listing. Made in collaboration with Pittsburgh-based metal firm Allegheny Ludlum Inc., only 11 stainless steel cars were ever manufactured, making them some of the rarest in Ford's Design Canon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

PNC Park PNC Park Baseball stadium in Pittsburgh, PA, USA


Pennsylvania Department of Health Pennsylvania Department of Health

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

College Football Predictions, Toronto Blue Jays and Much More! [Video]

College Football Predictions, Toronto Blue Jays and Much More!

This week on Press Pass our sports experts break down Toronto Blue Jays home game trouble, more predictions of the upcoming College Football season, another addition to their Champions 2020 series and..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:28Published
Report: Toronto Blue Jays Considering Using PNC Park For Home Games [Video]

Report: Toronto Blue Jays Considering Using PNC Park For Home Games

KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports live about the Blue Jays' current predicament, with PNC Park reportedly being a potential solution for the team.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:18Published
Blue River Provincial Park: a marvel of Caledonian nature [Video]

Blue River Provincial Park: a marvel of Caledonian nature

This park in New Caledonia is home to marvels of nature, such as the endangered kagu, a flightless bird and emblem of the archipelago. Welcome to Blue River Provincial Park.

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 03:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Pa. Health Department says no to Toronto Blue Jays playing home games in Pittsburgh

 The Toronto Blue Jays have struck out with the Pennsylvania Department of Health in the team's effort to play its home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Blue...
bizjournals

Blue Jays denied permission to play 'home' games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh

 The Blue Jays were denied permission to play 'home' games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Sources: Jays expected to call Pittsburgh home

 After a request to play this season in Toronto was denied, the Blue Jays are expected to play a majority of their home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this...
ESPN


Tweets about this