Blue Jays denied permission to play 'home' games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh

Extremely Rare Stainless-Steel Ford Collection Is Heading To Auction



A trio of rare stainless steel Ford cars are heading for auction this September. The extremely rare cars span decades of Ford Motor Company's design. originally created in 1935 to promote stainless steel and its then-new possibilities, Ford used the tough material to construct just three models, the 1936 Deluxe Sedan, the 1960 Thunderbird and 1967 Lincoln Continental convertible. Each is included in this unique listing. Made in collaboration with Pittsburgh-based metal firm Allegheny Ludlum Inc., only 11 stainless steel cars were ever manufactured, making them some of the rarest in Ford's Design Canon.

