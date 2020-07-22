Global  
 

Toronto Blue Jays Still Don't Have A Site For 2020 Season Home Games

Newsy Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Toronto Blue Jays Still Don't Have A Site For 2020 Season Home GamesWatch VideoThe Toronto Blue Jays are still looking for a home game site for the 2020 Major League Baseball season. 

Team managers for the Blue Jays and the Pirates reached an agreement to share the PNC Park stadium for 28 of the Blue Jays' 30 home games, but on Wednesday, Pennsylvania state officials did not approve the...
0
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Pa. Dept. Of Health Won't Allow Toronto Blue Jays To Play Home Games At PNC Park

Pa. Dept. Of Health Won't Allow Toronto Blue Jays To Play Home Games At PNC Park 00:30

 The Pennsylvania Department of Health won't allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

