Pa. Health Department says no to Toronto Blue Jays playing home games in Pittsburgh

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The Toronto Blue Jays have struck out with the Pennsylvania Department of Health in the team's effort to play its home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Blue Jays were notified by the Health Department earlier Wednesday they they wouldn't be allowed to play home games in Pittsburgh, days after they were told by the Canadian government that they wouldn't be allowed to play in Canada, either. The reason: Covid-19. "In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of Covid-19…
News video: College Football Predictions, Toronto Blue Jays and Much More!

College Football Predictions, Toronto Blue Jays and Much More! 59:28

 This week on Press Pass our sports experts break down Toronto Blue Jays home game trouble, more predictions of the upcoming College Football season, another addition to their Champions 2020 series and much much more.

