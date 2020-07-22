Pa. Health Department says no to Toronto Blue Jays playing home games in Pittsburgh
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () The Toronto Blue Jays have struck out with the Pennsylvania Department of Health in the team's effort to play its home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Blue Jays were notified by the Health Department earlier Wednesday they they wouldn't be allowed to play home games in Pittsburgh, days after they were told by the Canadian government that they wouldn't be allowed to play in Canada, either. The reason: Covid-19. "In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of Covid-19…
