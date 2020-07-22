Global  
 

Russian journalists attacked while covering Portland protests: US law enforcement hit them & broke camera, colleague says

Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Russian journalists attacked while covering Portland protests: US law enforcement hit them & broke camera, colleague saysA Russian TV crew covering ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon has apparently been assaulted by law enforcement officers cracking down on the demonstrators. Two Russian journalists were hurt while reporting from the scene of an intense confrontation in front of the federal court in Portland, according to a Sputnik correspondent covering the same...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump

'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump 01:25

 President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country.

