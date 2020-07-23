Government's $912M contract for student volunteer program was awarded to a WE shell company Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

A $912 million contract to administer student volunteer grants was awarded by the federal government not to WE Charity, but an entity called WE Charity Foundation — a shell company set up by the directors of WE Charity two years ago to hold real estate assets.



“The contribution agreement for the Canada Student Service Grant is between the Government of Canada and the WE Charity Foundation (of Canada),” an official at the ministry of diversity, inclusion and youth confirmed in a statement to the National Post Wednesday evening.



“The public service worked to find the best possible delivery of this program and worked with the WE Organization to develop the contribution agreement… obviously the program did not unfold as intended,” the statement said.



Global News first reported Wednesday morning that WE Charity Foundation turned out to be the entity that the contract was officially signed with, and not WE Charity, as previously believed.



Canada Revenue Agency filings show that WE Charity Foundation was first registered as a charitable organization in January 2018 by Victor Li, the chief financial officer of both WE Charity and its for-profit arm ME to WE Social Enterprises. At the time, the Foundation’s stated purpose was to “hold real estate for the use and benefit of WE Charity and other registered charities”.



Once it was registered, the Foundation had planned to transfer eight pieces of property to itself — seven of which belonged to WE Charity and one belonging to Imagine 1 Day Foundation, documents obtained from the CRA show.



The Foundation registered itself with a revenue of $150,000 and real estate assets it had intended to own worth $37.5 million. WE Charity executive directors Dalal Al-Waheidi and Scott Baker were also listed as directors of the Foundation at its incorporation. Months later, it was approved for tax-exempt status by the CRA.



But the real estate assets were apparently never transferred to the Foundation. WE’s public relations team told the Post that the Foundation currently has “no assets, of any kind whatsoever, including real estate assets”.



“In its initial application to the CRA, holding real estate was initially considered and proposed, but this never took place. WE Charity Foundation never held any funds for any purpose, and was created in part to manage legal liability. The CSSG program was one which had significant potential liability,” the statement from WE said.



While the Foundation was indeed registered with a mandate to hold real estate and “house the operations of other registered charities, including WE Charity,” that mandate was adjusted as recently as June 9, 2020 — just days after the Trudeau government had announced WE as the sole recipient of the student volunteer grant contract.



The expanded mandate included a commitment to “advance education by providing publicly available scholarships, bursaries, and other forms of financial assistance to individuals to be used for post-secondary education,” CRA filings show.



A government source, who spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity because the source was not authorized to speak to the media, said that minister Bardish Chagger, whose department was in charge of the student volunteer program, was aware that the contract was not signed with WE Charity, but with WE Charity Foundation.



“This is not a case of the department not knowing what the difference was between WE Charity and WE Charity Foundation. Due diligence was done. As you can imagine, a lot goes into preparing to engage a third party with a program of that scope and size,” the source said.



It is not uncommon for certain charities, like hospitals, for instance, to put a substantial amount of their assets in foundations, to protect it from any kind of legal liability, said one charity lawyer at a large Bay Street firm.



“If a hospital is sued over a wrongful death, or wrongful deaths, all of the hospital’s assets will be exposed to that liability. But if those assets were in a separate foundation, regardless of whether they had the same board of directors, those assets would be protected.”



Another charity lawyer told the Post that there could be a reason why it was WE Charity Foundation, and not WE Charity receiving $912 million from the government.



“From what I understand, the grant was being given for the purposes of holding the money, then distributing it as necessary to other non-profits. From that standpoint, it is not odd that they gave it to the foundation.”



The confusion over the awarding of the government contract to a shell foundation associated with WE Charity was raised multiple times during a Wednesday afternoon committee grilling of Finance Minister Bill Morneau over his involvement in the whole saga.



“You signed a contribution agreement with a real estate holding company. How in God’s name is that a credible decision by the government of Canada to funnel a billion dollars to a group that is very close to you and your family?” said NDP MP Charlie Angus.



Morneau replied that he did not know which organization within the WE umbrella ended up getting the contract.



“That was not something that was brought to my attention.” 👓 View full article

