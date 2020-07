Ukraine: Government and rebels reach new ceasefire deal Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Government officials and pro-Russian separatists have agreed on the terms of a full ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. European leaders had demanded such a deal before they would agree to holding a new summit on Ukraine. 👓 View full article

