FBI believes Chinese researcher with links to Beijing's military in hiding in consulate in San Francisco

Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'



Hoping to boost his 'law and order' image ahead of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump plans to expand a federal security operation to two American cities. CNN reports Trump is due to announce the expansion of the Operation Legend initiative during afternoon remarks from the White House. The Operation Legend initiative uses federal law enforcement officers from the US Marshals Service, and the FBI, DEA, and ATF to combat violent crime.

