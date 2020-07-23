Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FBI believes Chinese researcher with links to Beijing's military in hiding in consulate in San Francisco

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The FBI believes that a Chinese scientist with links to Beijing's military is hiding out in China's consulate in San Francisco to evade arrest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate

FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate 01:44

 The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alleging that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco after the U.S. government's order to China to shut the consulate in Houston. Matthew Larotonda reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Popular Chinese-Made Drone Is Found to Have Security Weakness

 Researchers found a potential vulnerability in an app that helps power the drones, highlighting U.S. officials’ concerns that Beijing could get access to..
NYTimes.com
UK unveils citizenship offer for Hongkongers [Video]

UK unveils citizenship offer for Hongkongers

Some residents of Hong Kong will soon be able to apply for UK citizenship -- starting January of next year. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

China set to block UK's offer of citizenship to Hong Kong residents

 Dominic Raab had conceded that - if Beijing refused to co-operate - 'there would be little we could do to coercively force them'
Independent

Pompeo urges India to reduce dependence on China

 NEW DELHI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged India on Wednesday to focus on domestic supply chains and reduce its dependence on China for..
WorldNews

San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'

 The researcher lied about her military background, the FBI says, amid a row over Chinese consulates.
BBC News

Coinbase Reportedly Prevented Users From Sending $300,000 of BTC to the Twitter Hackers

 San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has reportedly stopped 1,100 of its users from sending at least $300,000 to the hackers that hijacked dozens..
WorldNews

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order' [Video]

Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'

Hoping to boost his 'law and order' image ahead of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump plans to expand a federal security operation to two American cities. CNN reports Trump is due to announce the expansion of the Operation Legend initiative during afternoon remarks from the White House. The Operation Legend initiative uses federal law enforcement officers from the US Marshals Service, and the FBI, DEA, and ATF to combat violent crime.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Related videos from verified sources

China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Military Use [Video]

China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Military Use

The Chinese government has announced the approval of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine. According to CNN, the new vaccine is only approved for use in the country's military personnel. The vaccine,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Human Trials In Military Personnel [Video]

China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Human Trials In Military Personnel

Chinese officials have announced the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for immediate use by military personnel. According to UPI. the vaccine, Ad5-nCoV is currently being studied in clinical..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India [Video]

Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India

The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in New York and New Jersey held protests in front of Chinese Consulates in respective cities to show solidarity with India over the recent Chinese military intrusion..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this

AllowTheMagic

Shari Stailey-Floyd RT @fox7austin: The powerful Republican speaker of the #Ohio House and four associates were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribe… 1 hour ago

Motivation2Tips

Self_Help_Tips Powerful Ohio Republican Is Arrested in $60 Million Corruption Scheme https://t.co/pGJQvLjgN9 2 hours ago

AzureViolette

❌🌿💋AZURE V.💋🌿❌ Swamp anyone? "Federal agents on Tuesday arrested one of the most powerful officials in Ohio state government, the… https://t.co/HsPL3Axu2Z 3 hours ago

LeAnneTancred

LeAnne Tancred Powerful Ohio Republican Is Arrested in $60 Million Corruption Scheme https://t.co/8umXYBt0Mf 4 hours ago

blogs4u4

blogs4u "Powerful Ohio Republican Is Arrested in $60 Million Corruption Scheme" by Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio via NYT… https://t.co/LEIEIk53wm 4 hours ago

reversetees

reversetees "Powerful Ohio Republican Is Arrested in $60 Million Corruption Scheme" by Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio via NYT https://t.co/PS8rWaipKf 4 hours ago

quickspice

QuickSpice "Powerful Ohio Republican Is Arrested in $60 Million Corruption Scheme" by Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio via NYT https://t.co/epDNE6j8nF 4 hours ago

alphazbeta

beta "Powerful Ohio Republican Is Arrested in $60 Million Corruption Scheme" by Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio via NYT… https://t.co/MZhJFT9q9e 5 hours ago