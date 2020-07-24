Global  
 

US arrests 3 Chinese nationals for visa fraud

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The FBI has arrested three Chinese nationals for visa fraud, while a fourth remains a fugitive staying at China's consulate in San Francisco. The four are believed to have been members of the military posing as researchers. The FBI has interviewed visa holders in more than 25 US cities suspected of hiding their Chinese military memberships.
