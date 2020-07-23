Ann Taylor owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Thursday, 23 July 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic. Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, had been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years. As […]
Ascena owns specialty retail brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant.
The company plans to shut at least 1,200 stores as part of bankruptcy proceedings this week, according to a Bloomberg report.
Under its..