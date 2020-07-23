Global  
 

Ann Taylor owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic. Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, had been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years. As […]
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Briggs & Stratton files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, sells assets

Briggs & Stratton files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, sells assets 00:21

 Briggs & Stratton announced on Monday an agreement to sell most of its assets to KPS Capital Partners and that it was filing for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization petition.

