Owner of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, a big mall retailer, files for bankruptcy

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Ascena’s bankruptcy may have a big impact on shopping centers and malls, which were already under pressure before the pandemic and cannot afford to lose tenants.
 The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic. Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, had been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years....

