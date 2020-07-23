Owner of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, a big mall retailer, files for bankruptcy

The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic. Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, had been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years....
Ascena Retail Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company is planning to close some stores. Its portfolio brands include Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lane Bryant. Coronavirus-related store closures..
Ascena owns specialty retail brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant.
The company plans to shut at least 1,200 stores as part of bankruptcy proceedings this week, according to a Bloomberg report.
Under its..