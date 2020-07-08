Ann Taylor's Owner Files for Bankruptcy

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 2 hours ago Ann Taylor Owner Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy 00:26 The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic. Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, had been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years....