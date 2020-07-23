|
Apple and Nike urged to cut 'China Uighur ties'
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
a woman walks in front of Nike Corporate giants including Nike face growing calls to cut ties with suppliers alleged to be using "forced labour" from China's Uighur people. Activists have launched a campaign accusing firms of "bolstering and benefiting" from exploitation of the Muslim minority group. The US has also ramped up economic pressure, warning firms against doing business in Xinjiang due to the abuses. Nike and other brands have said they are tracking the issue. Nike said it was "conducting ongoing diligence with our suppliers in China to identify and assess potential risks related to employment of Uighur or other ethnic minorities". It said it does not source materials directly...
