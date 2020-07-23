Global  
 

Apple and Nike urged to cut 'China Uighur ties'

Thursday, 23 July 2020
Apple and Nike urged to cut 'China Uighur ties'a woman walks in front of Nike Corporate giants including Nike face growing calls to cut ties with suppliers alleged to be using "forced labour" from China's Uighur people. Activists have launched a campaign accusing firms of "bolstering and benefiting" from exploitation of the Muslim minority group. The US has also ramped up economic pressure, warning firms against doing business in Xinjiang due to the abuses. Nike and other brands have said they are tracking the issue. Nike said it was "conducting ongoing diligence with our suppliers in China to identify and assess potential risks related to employment of Uighur or other ethnic minorities". It said it does not source materials directly...
News video: UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong

UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong 06:29

 Beijing says UK 'should have its own independent foreign policy, rather than dance to the tune of the Americans'.

Western brands face pressure over China Uighur ties

 Activists have accused Western companies of "bolstering and benefiting" from abuses of China's Muslim minority.
BBC News
Raab accuses China of ‘gross human rights abuses’ against the Uighurs [Video]

Raab accuses China of ‘gross human rights abuses’ against the Uighurs

24-hour use only. China has warned it will deliver a “resolute response” to any move by Britain to sanction officials involved in the alleged human rights abuses against the country’s Uighur population.Amid growing tensions with Beijing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Chinese officials of committing “gross, egregious” abuses in the north western Xinjiang province.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators [Video]

China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators

The unspecified measures target U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, after the U.S. placed sanctions on Chinese officials over the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority. This report produced by Zachary Goelman

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

WorldNews

WorldNews

WorldNews

BBC News

USATODAY.com

Independent
SBS
Global report: China records most daily cases since March; poverty fears in south-east Asia

 Xinjiang records 112 local transmissions; UN says millions could be forced into poverty in south-east Asia; Indonesia extends restrictions Coronavirus – latest..
WorldNews
Chinese ambassador: Disputes between UK and China have seriously poisoned relations [Video]

Chinese ambassador: Disputes between UK and China have seriously poisoned relations

Disputes between the UK and China over Hong Kong, tech giant Huawei and humanrights abuses in Xinjiang have “seriously poisoned” relations between the twocountries, Beijing’s ambassador to London said. Liu Xiaoming said the UK wasat a “critical historical juncture” in how it wanted to treat China. In anonline press conference, Mr Liu said: “China respects UK sovereignty and hasnever interfered in the UK’s internal affairs. “It is important the UK will dothe same – namely, respect China’s sovereignty and stop interfering in HongKong’s affairs, which are China’s internal affairs, so as to avoid furtherdamage to the China-UK relationship.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

China records highest surge in virus cases since April

 Shares China recorded 61 new coronavirus cases on Monday -- the highest daily figure since April -- propelled by clusters in three separate regions that have..
WorldNews

China Is Harvesting the DNA of Its People. Is This the Future of Policing?

 THE CHINESE POLICE ARE SYSTEMATICALLY COLLECTING GENOMIC DATA FROM TENS OF MILLIONS OF MEN AND BOYS. For several years now, the police and other authorities in..
WorldNews

NBA cries foul and pulls out of Xinjiang project

 The National Basketball Association (NBA) has severed ties to a training center in China’s western Xinjiang region, where Beijing faces growing international..
WorldNews

Asia Today: Chinese city tightens rules, Victoria might, too

 BEIJING (AP) — China is tightening travel restrictions in the Xinjiang capital amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the northwestern city. People arriving in Urumqi...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NewsdaySeattle Times

Global report: China records most daily cases since March; poverty fears in south-east Asia

Global report: China records most daily cases since March; poverty fears in south-east Asia Xinjiang records 112 local transmissions; UN says millions could be forced into poverty in south-east Asia; Indonesia extends restrictions Coronavirus – latest...
WorldNews

BeiDou adopted in unmanned farm machines in Xinjiang

BeiDou adopted in unmanned farm machines in Xinjiang Urumqi, China (SPX) Jul 21, 2020 The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has been adopted in more than 10,000 unmanned farm tractors and spraying drones...
Terra Daily Also reported by •SeattlePI.comJapan TodaySeattle TimesIndiaTimes

