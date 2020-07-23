Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diving wrecks, finding octopuses, and freedom: Irish scuba divers on the unique scenery and sights of the ocean

WorldNews Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Diving wrecks, finding octopuses, and freedom: Irish scuba divers on the unique scenery and sights of the oceanWho hasn't looked at the ocean and wondered what lies beneath the waves? A small but growing community of Irish scuba divers say we have some of the most amazing marine life, wrecks and reefs on our doorstep which are ripe for exploring. In this summer of the great staycation, the sight of divers braving our coastal waters has become all the more common. And perhaps it's no surprise; legendary French ocean explorer and diver Jacques Cousteau ranked Ireland as being a place apart for diving. "Some of the best diving in the world is at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jacques Cousteau Jacques Cousteau French inventor of open circuit scuba, pioneer diver, author, film-maker and marine researcher


Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

England v Ireland: Why this one-day series matters to both teams

 England begin a three-match one-day international series with Ireland on Thursday - the longest bilateral series the two sides have ever played.
BBC News

England v Ireland: Captain Eoin Morgan relishes 'new journey' in ODI series

 England captain Eoin Morgan describes Thursday's first one-day international against Ireland as "the start of a new journey in many ways".
BBC News
England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns [Video]

England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns

England captain Eoin Morgan says the world champions are not underestimating Ireland as the sides prepare for a three-match one-day international series.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:43Published
Brexit bureaucracy? 'Green card' required for UK drivers in Ireland [Video]

Brexit bureaucracy? 'Green card' required for UK drivers in Ireland

Plans to require drivers to carry an insurance ‘green card’ when crossing the Irish border are not going down well in Northern Ireland. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

People dive without cages alongside sharks [Video]

People dive without cages alongside sharks

This footage shows four intrepid adventurers who sailed half way across the world on an epic journey to dive with sharks without cages to prove they are not as dangerous as people think.Newsflash..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 03:00Published
Barracuda approaches diver to closely inspect her shiny camera [Video]

Barracuda approaches diver to closely inspect her shiny camera

Barracuda are one of the most feared fish in the ocean, second only to sharks. Their gigantic teeth and formidable jaws strike terror in the hearts of swimmers and new scuba divers.

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:40Published
Swimmer has incredible face to face encounter with gigantic manatee [Video]

Swimmer has incredible face to face encounter with gigantic manatee

Manatees are incredible and gentle creatures that are often referred to as "sea cows". Large and clumsy looking, they have the body of a walrus and a flattened tail that resembles that of a whale...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for today's ENG vs IRE match in Southampton

 ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, England vs Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, ENG Dream11 Team Player List,...
DNA Also reported by •BBC News

Expert panel vows to help struggling pupils in Northern Ireland

 An expert panel tasked with finding ways to help struggling students in Northern Ireland used its first meeting to promise real-life solutions.
Belfast Telegraph

Latest Northern Ireland weather forecast

 The weather forecast in Northern Ireland.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this