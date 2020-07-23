Diving wrecks, finding octopuses, and freedom: Irish scuba divers on the unique scenery and sights of the ocean Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Who hasn't looked at the ocean and wondered what lies beneath the waves? A small but growing community of Irish scuba divers say we have some of the most amazing marine life, wrecks and reefs on our doorstep which are ripe for exploring. In this summer of the great staycation, the sight of divers braving our coastal waters has become all the more common. And perhaps it's no surprise; legendary French ocean explorer and diver Jacques Cousteau ranked Who hasn't looked at the ocean and wondered what lies beneath the waves? A small but growing community of Irish scuba divers say we have some of the most amazing marine life, wrecks and reefs on our doorstep which are ripe for exploring. In this summer of the great staycation, the sight of divers braving our coastal waters has become all the more common. And perhaps it's no surprise; legendary French ocean explorer and diver Jacques Cousteau ranked Ireland as being a place apart for diving. "Some of the best diving in the world is at... 👓 View full article

