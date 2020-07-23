Global  
 

Mary Trump's book on uncle President Trump breaks 1 million in sales

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
"Too Much Is Never Enough," by Mary Trump, has sold more than 1.35 million since its publication on July 14.
Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence [Video]

Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence

President Donald Trump tore into his niece Mary Trump after days of silence about her latest work. Her recently published book is critical of the President and his family reports CNN. Trump is calling her "a mess" and alleging she wrote "untruthful things." The tell-all book is "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." It went on sale Tuesday and portrays the President in an unflattering light.

ShowBiz Minute: Depp, Gooding Jr, Trump

 Depp's bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star; Cuba Gooding Jr.'s pretrial hearing set for August 11th; Mary Trump book already nearing a million..
Mary Trump says she's heard President Trump use racist and anti-Semitic slurs

 In an interview with Rachel Maddow, Mary Trump, niece of President Donald Trump, confirms she's heard her uncle use racist and anti-Semitic slurs.
Mary Trump calls for President to 'resign'

 Washington (CNN)If Mary Trump were in the Oval Office with her uncle Donald Trump today, she would tell him to resign, she told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an..
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump [Video]

‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump

While giving an update on his administration's response to Covid-19, US President Donald Trump said US is leading the world in covid-19 testing. Trump said, “We're going to be over 50 million tests..

India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump [Video]

India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump

The United States (US) is leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing and India is at second position, said President Donald Trump in a press conference. He said, "We are leading the world in the..

Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself [Video]

Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself

Fox News host Chris Wallace held a wide-ranging ― and at times, testy ― interview with US President Donald Trump on Sunday. HuffPost reports the president repeated his unsubstantiated claim that..

Mary Trump Says President Used N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs (Video)

Mary Trump Says President Used N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs (Video) Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, said on Thursday that she has heard the president use the n-word and anti-Semitic slurs. Speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel...
Mary Trump Calls the President a ‘Psychologically Deeply Damaged’ Man: ‘Without Question Going to Get Worse’

 Mary Trump: President Trump is 'psychologically deeply damaged man' and 'without question going to get worse'
‘This Country Is On a Precipice:’ Mary Trump Warns Her ‘Dangerous’ Uncle is ‘Utterly Incapable of Leading’ America

 *Mary Trump*, President *Donald Trump’s* niece, defended her bombshell claims about her uncle in her first major interview on her new book: Too Much and Never...
