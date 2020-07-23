Global  
 

John Legend Isn't Happy About The Name of Pres. Trump's Federal Agent Surge Plan, At All

Thursday, 23 July 2020
John Legend Isn't Happy About The Name of Pres. Trump's Federal Agent Surge Plan, At Allarticle-overlay-handle js-fitvids-content"> John Legend has had plenty of reason to beef with Pres. Trump lately. But on Wednesday (July 22) he found out what happens with administrations stop being polite and things start getting real. "I wasn't briefed on #OperationLegend. Dare I look this up or should I carry on thinking the president is starting some sorta stan campaign for me," Legend wrote after it was revealed that Trump and AG William Barr borrowed the "All of Me" singer's surname for the title of their surge of federal troops into a handful of American cities. After sending...
News video: Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities 02:39

 President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more U.S. cities to crack down on violent crime as he emphasizes a "law and order" mantra going into the Nov. 3 presidential election.

John Legend speaks out against Kanye West’s Presidential bid [Video]

John Legend speaks out against Kanye West’s Presidential bid

Singer-songwriter John Legend warned about the “real world implications” of electing an unqualified candidate to government.

John Legend's love rat past: 'I was dishonest and selfish' [Video]

John Legend's love rat past: 'I was dishonest and selfish'

John Legend was "dishonest and selfish" in his past relationships, but says he changed his ways after meeting his now-wife Chrissy Teigen.

President of the United States President of the United States Head of state and government of the United States

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself [Video]

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself

Brad Parscale can now count himself among the countless Trump administration officials who have faced the wrath of POTUS. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager is to be demoted to senior campaign adviser and return to a digital strategy role. According to Gizmodo, the so-called 'digital wizard' certainly had an uphill battle in getting Trump's poll numbers up.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Credit: Euronews English
