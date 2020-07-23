|
John Legend Isn't Happy About The Name of Pres. Trump's Federal Agent Surge Plan, At All
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
article-overlay-handle js-fitvids-content"> John Legend has had plenty of reason to beef with Pres. Trump lately. But on Wednesday (July 22) he found out what happens with administrations stop being polite and things start getting real. "I wasn't briefed on #OperationLegend. Dare I look this up or should I carry on thinking the president is starting some sorta stan campaign for me," Legend wrote after it was revealed that Trump and AG William Barr borrowed the "All of Me" singer's surname for the title of their surge of federal troops into a handful of American cities. After sending...
