Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer on Thursday, saying he believes the government retaliated against him for writing a book about Trump. Michael Cohen’s First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9 after probation authorities said […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Judge Orders Cohen Released, Citing ‘Retaliation’ Over Tell-All Book A judge agreed that federal officials had returned Michael Cohen to prison because he wanted to publish a book about President Trump.

NYTimes.com 15 minutes ago





Tweets about this