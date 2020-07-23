Global  
 

US arrests three Chinese nationals for visa fraud

BBC News Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The FBI is also seeking to arrest a fourth national said to be in China's San Francisco consulate.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alleging that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco after the U.S. government's order to China to shut the consulate in Houston. Matthew Larotonda reports.

FBI believes Chinese researcher with links to Beijing's military in hiding in consulate in San Francisco

 The FBI believes that a Chinese scientist with links to Beijing's military is hiding out in China's consulate in San Francisco to evade arrest.
China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'

 The researcher lied about her military background, the FBI says, amid a row over Chinese consulates.
Four Nigerian men were arrested after allegedly conning Thai women with romance scams. Police received a report from a resident claiming that the group created fake online identities to approach the..

 The FBI is also seeking to arrest a fourth national said to be in China's San Francisco consulate.
China harbouring military-linked fugitive scientist at San Francisco consulate: FBI

 Tensions between the U.S. and China have continued to ratchet up following the forced closure by Washington of Beijing's consulate in Houston, amid revelations...
FBI questions Chinese visa holders in US with suspected military ties

 The Justice department said it arrested three Chinese nationals for visa fraud. A fourth remains a fugitive staying at China's consulate in San Francisco.
