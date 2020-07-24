Researchers look to unlock secrets of COVID-19 herd immunity by studying Canada's Hutterite colonies Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )





A series of outbreaks made public by health authorities has prompted harsh discrimination from neighbouring businesses, and poignant self-criticism by the tradition-bound community itself.



“The question we need to ask is, ‘What are a minority of our people doing that brings suffering like this upon the rest of us?’ ” said the Hutterian Safety Council recently. “Such situations are a golden opportunity to be a light to the world and show mainstream society that we have many great people among us.”



Hutterites may end up contributing more than just good will, with a planned research project set to make the religious group a source of important new knowledge about the coronavirus.



A federally funded study led by McMaster University hopes to use the uniquely small and self-contained colonies to examine, in part, the all-important concept of herd immunity to COVID-19.



The study is an extension of earlier research on flu within the communities that has garnered international attention.



“We can answer a lot of questions (in Hutterite colonies) that can’t be answered in mainstream communities *,”* said Dr. Mark Loeb, a McMaster infectious disease professor who’s heading the project. It’s “knowledge that couldn’t be obtained anywhere else *.”*



Loeb’s proposed study has been awarded a $1.5-million grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and received ethics approval from McMaster. But it still needs a green light from partner institution the University of Alberta, and formal consent from the 20 colonies the team wants to include.



Hutterite spokesman David Tschetter could not be reached for comment.



Hutterites are a branch of the protestant Anabaptist movement, along with Mennonites and Amish, founded in 16 ^th Century Switzerland. Escaping persecution in Europe, they moved to North America in the late 1800s. The colonies of about 100 people stand out for their traditional style of dress and relative isolation from surrounding society. Most are supported by farming and small-scale manufacturing.



Several in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks recently, leading to some deaths and helping push up case numbers in the provinces that had been shrinking. A tradition of communal meals and prayer is considered a likely factor.



The safety council chastised some members for visiting doctors without warning them they were sick, not observing social distancing and travelling outside their colony when it was not essential.



Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Wednesday the province may impose restrictions on travel to and from the colonies to curb spread of the coronavirus. But Moe also argued against stigmatizing the Hutterites, who have seen businesses indiscriminately barring members of the communities.



Loeb questions whether public health authorities should have gone as far as they have in identifying affected colonies, saying it’s akin to pointing out individual homes in mainstream society that have COVID-19 infections. “It’s unfair,” he said.



Rather than being a public health hazard, he found the colonies to be “extraordinarily generous” to the visiting scientists during his 15 years in their midst.



“It’s a very, very giving culture,” said Loeb. “There is a generosity of spirit.”



With small, manageable populations largely isolated from the outside world, the colonies also make for ideal petri dishes in which to examine how respiratory viruses behave on a community-wide level. To do the same kind of research in a series of small towns would cost tens of millions of dollars more, said Loeb.



The key study , published in 2010, looked at the effect that immunizing one part of the population — children aged three to 15 — had on other community members. Whether vaccinated or not, people in colonies where children received flu shots were 60 per cent less likely to get the virus than those in colonies that received Hepatitis A vaccine, used as a control group.



It confirmed the powerful herd effect of immunizing children against flu, and even earned praise from the head of the U.S. National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which helped fund the work. It was a “really nice study,” Dr. Anthony Fauci , director of institute, told the New York Times nine years before he became a celebrated figure in the American COVID-19 response.



The new project will use antibody tests to track how immunity develops on an individual and community-wide basis. Achieving herd immunity — the point where enough people are protected against a virus that its spread is all but snuffed out — is considered the end point for this pandemic, likely to be achieved by deploying an effective vaccine or vaccines.



The research will also probe the role children play in transmitting COVID-19, a key issue as schools get set to re-open, as well as the impact of physical distancing, co-infection with the flu and different strains of the coronavirus.



“Findings from this cohort study will inform policy makers about the determinants of community transmission,” says the team’s CIHR grant description.



