China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Houston outpost closure

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The move was a response to the Trump administration's order this week for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston.
News video: China Vows Retaliation After Ordered To Close Houston Consulate

 Gwen Baumgardner reports Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has publicly criticized the Chinese government.

China Orders U.S. to Shut Consulate in Chengdu, Retaliating for Houston

 The tit-for-tat consulate closures marked yet another round of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Pompeo calls for 'free world' to triumph over China's 'new tyranny'

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Thursday on "free nations" to triumph over the threat of what he said was a "new tyranny" from China. "Today, China is..
Why is Xi Jinping pitting China against the world?

 Earlier this week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a rare meeting in Beijing with business leaders. Admitting that the Covid-19 pandemic had a “huge impact”..
A new cold war? U.S. and China’s power play [Video]

A new cold war? U.S. and China’s power play

[NFA] The diplomatic crisis this week over Chinese consulates in the United States is only the latest in the countries long-deteriorating relationship. Megan Revell examines some of the many problems between Washington and Beijing.

China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

 The move comes days after the US ordered China to close its consulate in Houston.
FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate [Video]

FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alleging that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco after the U.S. government's order to China to shut the consulate in Houston. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention [Video]

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Mr Trump hadalready moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because ofvirus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the plannedgathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health andpolitical risk.

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention..
Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccine

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a..
WorldNews

‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ Didn’t Mean What Trump Hoped It Did

 The president said on Fox News that he had to remember those words as part of a test that he said demonstrated his mental acuity. But the test, the Montreal..
NYTimes.com

Seth Meyers: Trump Is ‘Obsessed With Proving to Everyone That His Brain Works’ (Video)

Seth Meyers: Trump Is ‘Obsessed With Proving to Everyone That His Brain Works’ (Video) The big topic among late night TV hosts Thursday night was, without a doubt, Donald Trump’s whole “person, woman, man, camera, TV” thing, because his most...
Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Jacksonville Due to COVID-19 Spread (Video)

Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Jacksonville Due to COVID-19 Spread (Video) President Donald Trump announced he was canceling a portion of the upcoming Republican National Convention in Jacksonville due to concerns about the spread of...
Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention WASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention...
