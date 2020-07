You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ivanka Trump Talks About The Importance Of The Great American Outdoors Act



CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd had an exclusive interview with Ivanka Trump at Rocky Mountain National Park. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:40 Published 6 hours ago Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America



Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has have served exactly one year in his role, but according to CNN, the last few months have been the toughest. Defense officials say Esper has had to focus on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 7 hours ago Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again



A federal judge has sided with President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Now, Newser reports Cohen is getting out of prison early—again. Cohen had been furloughed in May over.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this