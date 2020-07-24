Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giants reliever Sam Coonrod explains why he didn't kneel for Black Lives Matter moment before opener

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Sam Coonrod cited his faith and issues with the Black Lives Matter movement for why he didn't kneel with both teams Thursday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: San Francisco Giants' Manager And Players Kneel During National Anthem

San Francisco Giants' Manager And Players Kneel During National Anthem 00:32

 Several San Francisco Giants players knelt during the national anthem in Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. The MLB team posted a video of the players kneeling on their official Twitter account with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter." According to CNN, Giants manager Gabe Kapler was among...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sam Coonrod Sam Coonrod American baseball player


Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Portland protesters worry violence is taking away from Black Lives Matter message

 Tensions ran high in Portland's protest area Thursday night with many unsure of how to continue the push for substantive police reform.
USATODAY.com

How One of America’s Whitest Cities Became the Center of B.L.M. Protests

 In a state with a dark and brutal racist history, the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Ore., have been overwhelmingly attended by white demonstrators.
NYTimes.com

Protesters gassed by federal troops in Portland

 As protesters were tear gassed by federal troops in Portland, Oregon, two Black Lives Matter demonstrators appealed for protesters to stop being violent. (June..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Community supports neighbor, Black Lives Matter message after yard sign stolen [Video]

Community supports neighbor, Black Lives Matter message after yard sign stolen

A Baltimore County woman turned a negative to a positive when someone stole her “Black Lives Matter" lawn sign.

Credit: WBAL     Duration: 02:08Published
Several arrested at Black Lives Matter protest in LA's Beverly Hills [Video]

Several arrested at Black Lives Matter protest in LA's Beverly Hills

Black Lives Matter protesters were arrested as they gathered in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles on July 23. Footage shows the protesters near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:14Published
WEB EXTRA: Black Lives Matter Billboard At Fenway Park [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Black Lives Matter Billboard At Fenway Park

A sign that reads “Black Lives Matter” went up outside Fenway Park in Boston Wednesday. The 254-foot-long billboard is operated by the Red Sox Foundation. A Red Sox spokesperson said “… we..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:15Published

Tweets about this

FriedasMom7

Frieda’s Mom RT @heretosaveday07: President Trump slammed Mayor Wheeler calling him “pathetic” for his attempt to commiserate with BLM protesters in the… 37 seconds ago

JeanneVandenko2

Jeanne Vandenkooy RT @TheDemCoalition: "Trump needs to focus on coronavirus and get his troops out of the city. My biggest fear is that somebody's going to d… 3 minutes ago