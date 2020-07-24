Global  
 

FAA orders emergency inspections of 2,000 Boeing 737s after engine failures post-coronavirus storage

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The FAA's emergency Airworthiness Directive, sparked by concerns about dual engine failure, does not apply to the grounded Boeing 737 Max.
