FAA orders emergency inspections of 2,000 Boeing 737s after engine failures post-coronavirus storage
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The FAA's emergency Airworthiness Directive, sparked by concerns about dual engine failure, does not apply to the grounded Boeing 737 Max.
