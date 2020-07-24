Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara welcome baby boy
Friday, 24 July 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara are now parents to a baby boy. The couple announced Friday the birth of their son named Win Harrison Wilson on Instagram. They both shared from their accounts that their son was born Thursday and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. […]
Pro Football Focus just ranked the Seattle Seahawks as the worst defensive line in the NFL. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the team is not doing enough to help Russell Wilson and that he is the only thing keeping the Seahawks' franchise alive.
Occurred on March 22, 2020 / Phoenix, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: We told the kids about school, dance, Jiu-Jitsu, church all shutting down and she started to go off. I missed probably the first 3..
Occurred on July 13, 2020 / Jackson, Mississippi, USA Info from Licensor: I was holding my son while his doctor put his hearing aids in for the first time! My sister was recording! This happened at an..