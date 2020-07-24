Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara welcome baby boy

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara are now parents to a baby boy. The couple announced Friday the birth of their son named Win Harrison Wilson on Instagram. They both shared from their accounts that their son was born Thursday and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson is the only thing saving the Seahawks franchise

Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson is the only thing saving the Seahawks franchise 04:03

 Pro Football Focus just ranked the Seattle Seahawks as the worst defensive line in the NFL. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the team is not doing enough to help Russell Wilson and that he is the only thing keeping the Seahawks' franchise alive.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Parents Sit Down and Explain Quarantine to Their Kids [Video]

Parents Sit Down and Explain Quarantine to Their Kids

Occurred on March 22, 2020 / Phoenix, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: We told the kids about school, dance, Jiu-Jitsu, church all shutting down and she started to go off. I missed probably the first 3..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:06Published
First Time Baby Wears Hearing Aids [Video]

First Time Baby Wears Hearing Aids

Occurred on July 13, 2020 / Jackson, Mississippi, USA Info from Licensor: I was holding my son while his doctor put his hearing aids in for the first time! My sister was recording! This happened at an..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:20Published
Father Tries to Fool Baby Boy [Video]

Father Tries to Fool Baby Boy

Occurred on July 10, 2020 / Palm Desert, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Krystle walks into the living to witness her husband Kareem wearing a face mask of her to attempt and soothe their baby..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Ciara, Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Boy, Name Him Win

 Ciara and Russell Wilson just made sure they will NOT raise a loser ... 'cause their new baby boy's name is literally Win!!! That's right ... the singer and...
TMZ.com

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, pop star Ciara welome new baby boy Win

 Baby Win Harrison Wilson is the second biological child for Russell Wilson and Ciara.
Seattle Times

Russell Wilson & Ciara Welcome Baby Boy — Find Out His Unique Name
Extra


Tweets about this

Star_Foreign

Star World Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara welcome baby boy https://t.co/ZPd2dqB2sV 2 minutes ago

Delbert58885396

Delbert RT @seattlepi: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara announce birth of son https://t.co/7pdXHVd9bg 5 minutes ago

lakers4ever777

Jessie Jones Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara announce birth of son https://t.co/Y3xrGmwR6E via @seattlepi 23 minutes ago

wearethewilsons

WeAreTheWilsons RT @gbellseattle: It's a boy: Russell Wilson and Ciara have their baby, born days before #Seahawks are due to report to training camp. The… 42 minutes ago

cassy2814

cassy2814 RT @gbellseattle: No. 3 has his third: Russell Wilson and Ciara have their baby, born days before #Seahawks are due to report to training c… 51 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Seahawks' Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Announce Birth of Son Win https://t.co/f9qFxDC9dg #sports #feedly 1 hour ago

seattlepi

SeattlePI Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara announce birth of son https://t.co/7pdXHVd9bg 1 hour ago

gbellseattle

Gregg Bell No. 3 has his third: Russell Wilson and Ciara have their baby, born days before #Seahawks are due to report to trai… https://t.co/UNt1L9FU9h 1 hour ago