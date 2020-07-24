|
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison after 'retaliation' ruling
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The judge said the government was retaliating when it sent Michael Cohen back to prison this month.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney
Michael Cohen to be released, storms threaten havoc, Taylor Swift: 5 things to know FridayMichael Cohen will be released from prison, Taylor Swift's new album is out and more news to start off your Friday.
USATODAY.com
Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
AP Top Stories July 23 PHere are the top stories for Thursday, July 23rd: FDA expands recall on hand sanitizers; Judge orders Michael Cohen released from prison; Area in central..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Videos Show How Federal Officers Escalated Violence in PortlandPeaceful protests were already happening for weeks when federal officers arrived on July 4. Our video shows how President Trump’s deployment ignited chaos.
NYTimes.com
C.D.C. Calls On Schools to Reopen, Downplaying Coronavirus RisksThe agency’s statement followed earlier criticism from President Trump that its guidelines for reopening were too “tough.”
NYTimes.com
'Best thing for our kids': Vice President Mike Pence discusses reopening schools and collegesThe vice president said the Trump administration will support states with the resources needed to open schools.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this