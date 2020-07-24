Global  
 

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison after 'retaliation' ruling

BBC News Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The judge said the government was retaliating when it sent Michael Cohen back to prison this month.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Michael Cohen Going Home

Michael Cohen Going Home 00:32

 (Newser) – Michael Cohen is out of prison again. President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump. Probation authorities said he was...

