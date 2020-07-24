Global  
 

Pentagon UFO unit to publicly release some findings after ex-official says ‘off-world vehicle’ found

WorldNews Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Pentagon UFO unit to publicly release some findings after ex-official says ‘off-world vehicle’ foundA Pentagon UFO unit will make some investigations public as ex-advisors suggest that “vehicles not made on this earth” were placed in US government storage. The...
Video Credit: The New York Times - Published
News video: Pentagon's UFO unit will make some findings public

Pentagon's UFO unit will make some findings public 00:55

 Despite Pentagon statements that it disbanded a once-covert program to investigate unidentified flying objects, the effort remains underway, as officials continue to study odd encounters.

Related news from verified sources

Pentagon's UFO Unit To Make Some Findings Public Within Next 5 Months

 The Pentagon's UFO unit - declared non-operational three years ago but reportedly still in existence - will make some of its findings public within the next five...
Newsmax

No Longer in Shadows, Pentagon’s U.F.O. Unit Will Make Some Findings Public

 For over a decade, the program, now tucked inside the Office of Naval Intelligence, has discussed mysterious events in classified briefings.
NYTimes.com

Explosive UFO report in NYT mentions 'off-world vehicles not made on this Earth'

Explosive UFO report in NYT mentions 'off-world vehicles not made on this Earth' The New York Times is reporting that the Pentagon's secretive UFO unit is going to make some of its findings public. And the newspaper said one consultant to the...
WorldNews


