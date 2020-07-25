Ukraine reports highest daily number of coronavirus cases in a month

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu is returning to Ukraine to take over at Dynamo Kyiv. The 74-year-old Lucescu previously won eight league...

Tears for toddler's return to Israel after accidental coronavirus exile A three-year-old girl had a tearful reunion with her parents this week after Israel sealed its borders while she was abroad on what was meant to be a short...

SBS 8 hours ago



