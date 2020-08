Disabled Americans mark milestone as crisis deepens job woes Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Americans With Disabilities Act was a major turning point in opening large parts of U.S. society to disabled people, but three decades after its passage disabled workers still face higher unemployment than other adults — a problem compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday marks 30 years since the ADA was signed into law by […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this