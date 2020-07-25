Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Soccer great Xavi tests positive for COVID-19

WorldNews Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Soccer great Xavi tests positive for COVID-19DOHA, Qatar — Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 40-year-old Xavi, now the coach of Qatari club...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Xavi Xavi Spanish association football player and manager

Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Qatar league restart [Video]

Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Qatar league restart

Al-Sadd coach Xavi has tested positive for COVID-19 but the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder says he's asymptomatic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:41Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected [Video]

COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to contract COVID-19 in India. On a brighter side, the country on July 24 tested record 4.2 lakh COVID-19 samples. 32,223 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to another high of 63.54%. Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on July 25, taking the total number of cases to 3,66,368. The national capital recorded 1,142 COVID-19 positive cases today. Tamil Nadu reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published
Ganesh idol makers stare at losses in Coimbatore amid COVID-19 [Video]

Ganesh idol makers stare at losses in Coimbatore amid COVID-19

Ganesh Idol makers are prepping up for Ganesh Chaturthi, however, they continue to incur losses. Tamil Nadu is among the worst states hit by coronavirus pandemic, with 1,99,749 confirmed cases. Situation has affected businesses in the southern state. Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner. Lakhs of devotees gather to worship and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Ganeshotsav, also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada. It will fall in August. However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued due to COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Doha Doha Capital of Qatar

Qatar Airways seeks £3.9bn from boycotting countries

 Long-haul carrier Qatar Airways said it has launched international arbitration seeking at least five billion dollars (£3.9 billion) from four boycotting Arab..
WorldNews
100m world champ Coleman provisionally suspended after whereabouts failure [Video]

100m world champ Coleman provisionally suspended after whereabouts failure

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman is provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and could miss next year's Tokyo Olympics after violating anti-doping whereabouts rules.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:22Published
Sprint champ Coleman faces missed dope test ban [Video]

Sprint champ Coleman faces missed dope test ban

World 100 meters champion Christian Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended on Wednesday and could miss next year's Tokyo Olympics after again breaching whereabouts rules. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

COVID-19: Portuguese club CD Aves in crisis as coronavirus wreaks financial havoc [Video]

COVID-19: Portuguese club CD Aves in crisis as coronavirus wreaks financial havoc

Even mighty FC Barcelona has had to implement a 70 percent wage cut during the suspension of La Liga as clubs across Europe battle with an economic downturn in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:20Published

Messi beats Benzema to break La Liga record with seventh Pichichi award

 Lionel Messi secured a record seventh Pichichi award after the Barcelona star finished the 2019-20 season as the leading scorer in La Liga. The Argentinian..
WorldNews

Leganés ends Madrid's perfect run

 MADRID — Real Madrid ended its Spanish league title-winning campaign with a 2-2 draw that relegated Leganés after four straight seasons in the first division...
WorldNews

Qatar Qatar Sheikhdom on the west coast of the Persian Gulf

CENTCOM chief warns Hezbollah during Mideast tour

 Military analysts generally believe that if Hezbollah were to attack Israel, it would get its butt kicked, and vice versa. There would be no gain, only pain...
WorldNews

The true story of the heartthrob prince of Qatar and his time at USC

 Los Angeles has long enjoyed a reputation as a playground for the rich, but the handsome teenage prince who arrived nine years ago operated on a different level...
WorldNews

Air Force mom reunites with kids for 'date night'

 Tech Sgt. Ladonna Gardner flew all the way home from Qatar to surprise her kids at parent-child "date night" at school.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

AndreSm84409227

Adam Modelski 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 Air Force mom reunites with kids for 'date night' https://t.co/u49129a4CB via @freep 1 week ago

PrinceMarvis6

Prince Marvis Air Force mom reunites with kids for 'date night' https://t.co/aV2Vsme8S2 via @usatoday 1 week ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Qatar Sheikhdom on the west coast of the Persian Gulf Air Force mom reunites with kids for 'dat… https://t.co/8UaiaRr6Bx 1 week ago