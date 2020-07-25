Global  
 

US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

euronews Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Body of civil rights icon crosses bridge

Body of civil rights icon crosses bridge 00:51

 Crowds gathered in Selma, Alabama to watch the body of civil rights icon John Lewis cross the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

