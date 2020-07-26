Global  
 

Live updates from weekend protests: 'Unlawful assembly' in Richmond; Man shot to death in Austin; 11 protesters arrested in Louisville

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
A man was shot to death in Austin. Richmond police declared an "unlawful assembly" and Portland police declared "a riot." Latest protest news.
Jake Paul facing charges after mall looting video

Jake Paul facing charges after mall looting video

Scottsdale Police Department has revealed that they are charging the YouTuber with Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Assembly.

Man admits injuring officer by pushing her down stairs

Man admits injuring officer by pushing her down stairs

A man has admitted seriously injuring a police officer by pushing her down stairs during a protest.Jamie Dewing, 31, was caught on camera shoving the officer, who now needs physiotherapy on her neck and back, during a June demonstration in Parliament Square.CCTV footage also shows Dewing throwing items including a metal barrier at officers and spitting at them on the same day.

Man's bladder ripped apart after he held in wee

Man's bladder ripped apart after he held in wee

A Chinese man's bladder ripped apart after he held in his urine following a drinking session.

White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee

White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee

An armed Texas protester was shot dead at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Austin Saturday night. According to Newser, a car drove into the crowd of demonstrators, then the driver apparently opened fire on him. Garrett Foster, 28, was approaching the stopped vehicle with other activists when he was killed. Foster is white. He was pushing his fiancee—Whitney Mitchell, a quadruple amputee who is black—in a wheelchair when the car bore down on the crowd.

Garrett Foster Brought His Gun to Austin Protests. Then He Was Shot Dead.

 The police in Austin, Texas, have not identified the motorist who fatally shot a protester after driving his car in the direction of marchers.
NYTimes.com

Texas coronavirus cases include more than 80 infants

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A health official on the Texas Gulf Coast said 85 infants have tested positive for the coronavirus. Corpus Christi Nueces County Public..
WorldNews

Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt

Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt

[NFA] Police said a protest turned into a riot in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, and demonstrators nationwide took to the streets in solidarity with racial justice activists opposed to federal intervention in their cities. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Protest updates: Dozens of protesters arrested in Louisville, Kentucky; local officials criticize federal involvement

 In Louisville, Kentucky, more than 100 Black Lives Matter protesters were confronted by police and 76 were arrested.
USATODAY.com

Portland Police: It's A Riot

Portland Police: It's A Riot

In Portland, Oregon, Sunday morning, mass demonstrations were officially classified as riots. Newser reports the designation came when protesters breached a fence surrounding the city's downtown federal courthouse, where US agents have been stationed. In a tweet, local police said the violent conduct of demonstrators has created a 'grave risk of public alarm.

Portland protesters clash with federal agents as courthouse fence breached in 'riot'

 Portland police declared the latest clashes a "riot" but protesters say it's been largely peaceful.
 
USATODAY.com

Anti-Pakistan protest in London demands justice for Baloch community

Anti-Pakistan protest in London demands justice for Baloch community

A massive protest was organised by Bramsh Solidarity Committee on July 19 against the killings of baloch women in Balochistan at the hands of death squads and Pakistani paramilitary forces in..

French protesters mark Adama Traore's custodial death anniversary

French protesters mark Adama Traore's custodial death anniversary

Protesters march in France to remember a young Black man who died in police custody as his family continue their campaign for justice.

Police hunt killer who hacked a man in his 20s to death

Police hunt killer who hacked a man in his 20s to death

Residents have told how they heard "blood curdling screams" as a man in his 20s was hacked to death with a MACHETE.Police have launched a manhunt for the killer who launched a terrifying attack on..

Protesters, officials clash as riot declared in Portland overnight

 Portland Police Association building was set on fire as the department declared the protest a riot, and began working to clear the downtown area
Haaretz

Live updates from weekend protests: 'Unlawful assembly' in Richmond; Man shot to death in Austin; 11 protesters arrested in Louisville

 A man was shot to death in Austin. Richmond police declared an "unlawful assembly" and Portland police declared "a riot." Latest protest news.
USATODAY.com


