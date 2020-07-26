|
Live updates from weekend protests: 'Unlawful assembly' in Richmond; Man shot to death in Austin; 11 protesters arrested in Louisville
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
A man was shot to death in Austin. Richmond police declared an "unlawful assembly" and Portland police declared "a riot." Latest protest news.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Richmond, California City in Contra Costa County, California US
Unlawful assembly group of people with the mutual intent of deliberate disturbance of the peace
Jake Paul facing charges after mall looting video
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:09Published
Man Male adult human
Man admits injuring officer by pushing her down stairs
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Man's bladder ripped apart after he held in wee
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:14Published
Austin, Texas Capital of Texas, United States
White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Garrett Foster Brought His Gun to Austin Protests. Then He Was Shot Dead.The police in Austin, Texas, have not identified the motorist who fatally shot a protester after driving his car in the direction of marchers.
NYTimes.com
Texas coronavirus cases include more than 80 infantsAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A health official on the Texas Gulf Coast said 85 infants have tested positive for the coronavirus. Corpus Christi Nueces County Public..
WorldNews
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Protest updates: Dozens of protesters arrested in Louisville, Kentucky; local officials criticize federal involvementIn Louisville, Kentucky, more than 100 Black Lives Matter protesters were confronted by police and 76 were arrested.
USATODAY.com
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Portland Police: It's A Riot
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Portland protesters clash with federal agents as courthouse fence breached in 'riot'Portland police declared the latest clashes a "riot" but protesters say it's been largely peaceful.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this